Ubiquiti is expanding its line of prosumer networking gear today with the debut of its latest access point. After getting an early look at the new Wi-Fi device back at the end of June as part of its Early Access program, the UniFi FlexHD is officially leaving the beta program. Now available for purchase, the new release is centered around a compact, water-resistant design with 802.11ac Wave 2 technology. But with plenty of other options available from the company, where exactly does the FlexHD fit? Head below for a closer look.

Listing off the specs from the UniFi FlexHD, you’ll find it compares quite similarly to the existing nanoHD access point. Leading the way is 802.11ac Wave 2 technology that is backed by 4×4 MU-MIMO connectivity. Those are all pretty standard these days, but with Wi-Fi 6 now on the rise, there’s still room for improvement.

Across its dual-band coverage you’re looking at 300 Mb/s and 1.733 Gb/s network speeds for its 2.4 and 5Ghz channels respectively. Plus, a familiar Power over Ethernet design integrates it into the broader UniFi ecosystem.

Appearance is one of the most significant changes here for Ubiquiti’s latest. FlexHD is the most compact access point in the UniFi roster, something that is sure to entice buyers eyeing up the nanoHD. Ubiquiti compares it to a 7.5-ounce soda can, which means it should fit in the palm of your hand. Other releases from the company aren’t necessarily massive, but the size here is impressively small.

This cylindrical design is also ideal for those who can’t do a traditional install of a nanoHD. The wave propagation or Wi-Fi reception for the latter works best when mounting on a wall or ceiling, rather than just sitting next to the rest of your gear. FlexHD will be particularly eye-catching for residential use, as its form-factor is better suited to resting on a tabletop. Other mounting options let you place it on a wall, in-ceiling and more.

A waterproof nanoHD

Alongside its compact form-factor, there’s another notable feature here. A water-resistance housing means that you’ll be able to install the FlexHD indoors or out. From the perspective of someone who just recently installed an outdoor access point, this is a significant selling point in its own right.

Even with similar performance to the nanoHD access point, the new FlexHD is sure to stand out for plenty of UniFi adopters. Only having a more home-friendly design already sets itself apart. But throw in weather-resistance, and there’s even more to like here.

When Ubiquiti first debuted the access point, it carried a $199 price tag. Now for the official release, it’s down to $179. At the original price that would be a harder sell, but at under $180, I can see this being the go-to for residential UniFi installs going forward.

