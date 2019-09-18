Score all-time low pricing on Razer’s Cynosa Chroma RGB Keyboard at $44

Amazon offers the Razer Cynosa Chroma RGB Gaming Keyboard for $44 shipped. That’s good for a 26% discount from the $60 going rate, is $1 under our previous mention and a new Amazon low. Best Buy has it for $50, as a comparison. This wired membrane keyboard is an affordable option for upgrading your budget-conscious battlestation. It features RGB backlighting to look the part and also sports several programmable keys. One feature that’s more unique on the Razer Cynosa is a spill-resistant design that protects against accidental spills. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 515 customers.

Sit your gaming keyboards on this highly-rated extended gaming mousepad. At $14 when you clip the on-page coupon, this is easily one of the best ways to leverage your savings from today’s featured deal. Fitting with the spill-resistant design from Razer’s Cynosa Keyboard, this mousepad also has a water-resistant coating.

Razer Cynosa Chroma RGB Gaming Keyboard features:

Use this Razer gaming keyboard to navigate your favorite games with precision. The soft cushioned keys offer a comfortable typing experience, and it lets you program individual keys and assign macros for quicker, more confident keystrokes. This Razer gaming keyboard has customizable backlit RGB lighting for playing in darker environments.

