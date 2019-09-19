If you’ve been following Apex Legends at all, it’s now time for Season 3 to take place. In Apex Legends Season 3, you’ll find a new Legend (named Crypto), a new weapon (Charge Rifle), and a new Ranked Series 2 game mode. Plus, there’s a new Battle Pass available with “over 100 exclusive items”. Keep reading to find out more.

Crypto makes his debut appearance in Apex Legends Season 3

With a new season comes a new Legend: Crypto. Crypto is “Cool, calm, collected Crypto deploys specialized surveillance drones to stay in the fight and out of the spotlight.” This should give quite an interesting shake up to the game, as a surveillance drone will easily help you find out where the opponents are hiding.

A new weapon enters King’s Canyon: Charge Rifle

The Charge Rifle is a great new weapon offering “obliterating directed-energy” that lets you “carve your way across the Arena”. I love that Apex isn’t just sticking to the same old weapons that they’ve had throughout previous seasons, giving gamers a new experience all the time.

Ranked mode receives an update to Series 2

Ranked mode just received a fairly huge update with Ranked Leagues Series 2. One of the biggest updates to Ranked mode be “rewards for competitive players for the time they invest in Apex Legends.” Many people invest tens, if not hundreds of hours into Apex, and EA with Respawn want to reward those players. This will be in the form of cosmetic rewards based off their highest score ranked, with badges, gun charms, and dive trails also being handed out.

Matchmaking is also getting an overhaul, going to a skill-based system. Apex doesn’t want highly-skilled people to be matched up with those who are just starting out, as everyone knows that just isn’t too fun. So, the matchmaking engine has been updated to allow similarly skilled players to quickly be put into a match.

Like the previous series of Ranked league, you’ll still have some of the same things. No changes to the Tiers & Divisions in Series 2 is taking place, and the level requirement for ranked play stays at 10. Playing with friends will still match you with the highest-ranked player in your team, so do keep that in mind.

At the beginning of Series 2, everyone will be soft reset on their ranked positions with the scoring system being updated. The reset will be 1.5 Tiers down for all players. Since it’s not a full reset, there’s less time needed to climb back to your true skill ranking, which is great.

