ARRIS’ SURFboard packs an 802.11ac Router + DOCSIS 3.0 Modem: $93 (Reg. $120)

Amazon currently offers the ARRIS SURFboard SBG6900AC 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router and DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem for $93.25 shipped. Also available at Walmart. Normally selling $120, today’s offer saves you over 22% and drops the price to within $7 of the all-time low. This 2-in-1 networking device pairs an 802.11ac router with a DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem for a more simplistic setup. It can provide up to 686Mb/s download speeds and a maximum of 1900Mb/s overall network throughput. Four Gigabit Ethernet ports allow for expanding upon your wired setup and 16 download channels ensure plenty of devices can be connected simultaneously. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Another perk of the combo modem and router is that it can save you up to $120 per year. Most ISP charge you $10 per month for renting a modem, so ditching the provided one in favor of this is a great way to save even more. This ARRIS modem is compatible with popular ISPs like Xfinity and Cox. Be sure to check with your provider to confirm compatibility.

Those who can get by without the combo device may want to check out the ARRIS SURFboard (8×4) DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem. At $55, you’ll still get 343Mbps speeds as well as eight simultaneous download channels. That comes without the built-in router as a major tradeoff though.

We’re also still seeing TP-Link’s 802.11ac OnHub Google WiFi Router on sale for $55. And don’t forget to take a look at Ubiquiti’s new POE-enabled EdgeRouter 12P.

ARRIS SURFboard DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem combo features:

The ARRIS SURFboard SBG6900-AC Cable Modem with AC1900 Wi-Fi Router brings you the speed you need, where you need it. It features three products in one, including a Docsis 3.0 cable modem, dual-band concurrent 802.11ac Wi-Fi access point and 4-port gigabit Ethernet router make this accessory both compact and functional. With download speeds up to 686Mbps and Wi-Fi speeds up to 1900Mbps, it’s the most powerful modem in the SURFboard lineup.

