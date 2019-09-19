Monoprice is currently taking up to 36% off a selection of its open-box 3D printers with deals starting at $90. Free shipping is available across the board. One standout is on the Monoprice Maker Select Plus 3D Printer at $199.99. Normally selling for $390 in new condition at Amazon, though right now Monoprice has a new condition model for $330. That saves you $130 or more and returns the price to match the all-time low. Sporting an eight-square inch print area, this 3D printer also features a heated bed for easy print removals, a 3.25-inch touchscreen, and more. In terms of print resolution, you’re looking at a range of 100 to 400-Microns per layer. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Shop other deals in the Monoprice 3D printer sale right here or be sure to head below for more.

Those who are just getting started with 3D printing may find the Monoprice MP Mini Delta to be a more fitting option at $89.99. Down from $160 for a new condition model, this is the lowest we’ve seen. It features a smaller print bed and less high-end functionality, but is great for dipping your toes into the world of 3D printing. Rated 4/5 stars. And if this model doesn’t cut it, there are plenty of other options from Monoprice in its 3D printer sale.

Regardless of which you chose, it’s a great idea to leverage some of your savings to pick up additional filament. Amazon has highly-rated PLA available in a variety of colors for under $20.

Be sure to check out our recent review on the leather edition 3Doodler Create+. Those in need of inspiration on what to price will want to swing by Simon’s 3D Printing Diary piece for helpful tips, tricks, and suggestions.

Details on Monoprice’s open-box policy:

Open Box merchandise are products that have been purchased and delivered to other customers, and then returned to Monoprice. Due to the varying quality of products returned, we make every attempt to supply the original accessories for Open Box products. However, Monoprice only guarantees that you will receive the product itself, accessories may or may not be included. Bear in mind that your open box product may not contain cables, adaptors, manuals, CDs, drivers, etc. Additionally, the product may exhibit cosmetic imperfections as a result of its having been previously opened.

