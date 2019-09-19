Ready your home for present delivery season, Ring Video Doorbell Pro hits $179

B&H currently offers the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $179 shipped. Typically selling for $249 at Amazon, that saves you $70 and brings the price down to within $10 of the Prime Day mention. Today’s offer also matches the third lowest we’ve seen. Ring Doorbell Pro features 1080p video recording alongside 30 days of free cloud storage. Unique to this model is dual-band Wi-Fi support, which you won’t find on the lower-end Ring offerings. There’s also enhanced motion detection, so you’ll always be notified when there’s activity outside. Over 16,700 Amazon shoppers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

A great way to boost your significant other’s approval level is by using your savings to grab the Ring Chime Pro. This add-on will only run you $50 and will produce an audible alert when someone’s at the door. Other perks of this accessory come in the form of boosting Wi-Fi coverage to your front door, as well as integration with the rest of Ring’s smart home devices.

If Ring’s top of the line offering be a bit of an overkill for your needs, we’re still seeing the original Video Doorbell at $84 as well as the Doorbell 2 for $127.50.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro features:

When you attach the Ring Video Doorbell Pro from Ring to your existing hardwired doorbell, you are able to monitor your front door area using your mobile device. The Ring Doorbell Pro features 1920 x 1080 resolution for high-quality images, and it has built-in IR LEDs for use at night or in low-light conditions. The camera has a 160° field of view for a wide coverage area, and integrated 2-way audio allows you to listen and respond to those you are monitoring.

