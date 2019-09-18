Retrofit the front door with Ring’s OG Video Doorbell at $84 shipped

Monoprice via Rakuten is offering the Ring Video Doorbell for $84.15 shipped when coupon code HOME15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $15+ off the going rate found at Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked there by $1 outside of Prime Day when it dropped to $70. If you have a standard doorbell, the front door is in for a treat with this upgrade. Not only will you be able to see who’s at the door from anywhere, you’ll also be able to receive motion alerts, boosting home security. Support for Alexa means that Fire TV users can see what’s up while sitting in front of the television. Rated 4/5 stars.

Depending on how people approach your door, you may benefit from angling your new Ring Video Doorbell. This $10 mount should do the trick and it offers a range of 30 to 55-degrees. Installation is straight-forward and ‘can be done within 10-15 minutes’.

Ring Video Doorbell features:

Watch over your home in HD video.

Hear and speak to visitors with two-way talk.

Protect your home day or night with built-in night vision.

Get on-demand video and audio with live view.

Adjust your motion sensors to focus on important areas.

