VMware is now launching the latest versions of its virtual machine software. Not only are the new updates getting some serious enhancements for Windows 10 and macOS10.15 Catalina — Dark Mode, monitor switching additions, more — but we are also seeing some notable launch pricing on all versions. Head below for all the details.

VMware Fusion is essentially a virtual machine app that allows you to run Windows (and other operating systems) on your Mac. If you’re familiar with the popular Parallels, you’ll be right at home here. From now through October 4th, all of VMWare’s latest apps are available for up to 20% off.

VMware Sale:

For example, the single user, home version, known as VMware Fusion is regularly $80, but you can now score the 11.5 version for just $71.99. That’s a 10% price drop and the first notable deal we have tracked on the new version. The comparable Parallels product sells for $80. However, if you’re looking for an upgrade, you can score one at 15% off or $42.49. It will allow you to easily switch between operating systems and run Windows only-apps on your Mac, among other things.

However, you’ll also find the rest of the VMWare lineup on sale, including the pro version for building and testing multi-platform apps and more. The deals go as follows:

Fusion 11.5:

VMware: Run your favorite Windows applications side by side with your Mac applications with ease

Ready for macOS Catalina and the latest releases of Windows 10

Faster 3D graphics with DirectX 10.1 Support

Use specific Windows-only devices on your Mac

Perfect complement to Boot Camp

