Bundle the popular Fantastical 2, Cardhop, and more at 20% off today on Mac

Popular iOS and Mac app developer Flexibits is now offering a bundle deal on some of its popular productivity apps. More specifically you can now grab Fantastical 2, Cardhop, and Chatology for $71.97. That’s 20% off the regular $90 price tag on the Mac App Store and direct from Flexibits. It’s also the lowest we have seen all three apps go for across 2019. While the message search app Chatology isn’t available on the App Store, the other two combine for a 4+ star rating from over 1,500 users. Head below for more details.

Headlining today’s bundle is the popular Fantastical 2. Described as a “calendar app you won’t be able to live without”, the former Apple Design Award-winner was just recently updated with new features and enhancements. Much like the rest of the Flexibits apps, this one really only goes on sale a handful of times per year at best, so jump on this offer if you’re interested.

Mac: The Flexibits Bundle: $72 (Reg. $90)

Fantastical 2:

The original Fantastical was only a menu bar app. With Fantastical 2, we’ve reinvented Fantastical and made it a full Mac application, without losing the benefits and convenience of the menu bar window. Fantastical’s natural language engine is expressive and intelligent so you can write in your own style. Fantastical automatically recognizes the location of your event and can even invite people from Contacts to your event.

