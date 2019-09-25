Harman Kardon’s stylish Onyx Studio 5 Speaker drops to $134 (Reg. $175)

Amazon offers the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 5 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $133.88 shipped in black. Normally selling for $175, you’ll find it fetching an inflated $480 direct from Harman Kardon. Today’s offer saves you over 23% and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Centered around a 50W power system, Onyx Studio 5 packs an internal battery which keeps the tunes pumping for up to eight hours. It features a unique circular form-factor with fabric cover design that’s a bit more avant-garde than your average speaker. And if you happen to have two of them, the pair can be synced up for stereo sound. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 355 customers.

Those looking to rock out while traveling won’t find the Onyx Studio 5 to be a super compelling option thanks to larger size. A notable alternative that will actually save you some extra cash is the Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 at $120. This speaker carries a 4.7/5 star rating and you can get a more in-depth look at the features in our hands-on review.

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 5 features:

The Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 5’s advanced and distinctive design is expressed through its signature round silhouette, premium fabric cover of the speaker enclosure and an integrated aluminum handle for easy portability. Destined to be the best sounding, full featured portable Bluetooth speaker in its class, the Onyx Studio 5 offers 8 hours of playtime as well as wireless dual sound, which wirelessly connect two Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 5 speakers to elevate music listening experience.

