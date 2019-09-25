Microsoft is currently running an Ultimate Movie Collection sale with prices starting at $13. Our favorite is the 5 Sci-Fi Movie Bundle at $19.99 in digital HD. It includes Terminator Genisys, The Island, Event Horizon, Interstellar, and Super 8. Separately, purchasing these movies on Google Play would cost you nearly $60 combined. If you’re a Sci-Fi fan at all, this bundle is a must-own. Interstellar is probably one of my most favorite movies of all time, offering a very unique perspective on black holes and space travel. It will keep your brain engaged throughout its lengthy runtime, leaving you pleasantly puzzled at the end. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Other top picks:

If you’re looking for non-bundles, Apple has you covered. The company’s latest iTunes sale offers the Star Wars six-movie collection for $80, which generally fetches $100. Plus, the entire Friends series is down to $30, Finding Nemo for $15, oh, and a ton of other bundles for those interested with prices starting at just $10.

To completely simplify your home theater, check out this deal on Logitech’s high-end Harmony 950 Universal Remote at $175. It normally goes for $225 and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. Not only will this remote command your home theater, but it also controls smart home devices and more.

Plus, don’t forget to set up Movies Anywhere. It’ll take many of your purchases from Microsoft or iTunes and share them across multiple streaming platforms. Configuration is easy, and we’ve got a step-by-step guide to help you out.

Interstellar:

Earth’s future has been riddled by disasters, famines, and droughts. There is only one way to ensure mankind’s survival: Interstellar travel. A newly discovered wormhole in the far reaches of our solar system allows a team of astronauts to go where no man has gone before, a planet that may have the right environment to sustain human life.

