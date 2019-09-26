Carved has been around for quite some time, creating custom and unique wooden cases for iPhones and various other devices. Now the brand is expanding its footprint even further to include a new line of Qi chargers. You’ll still get the gorgeous wooden design that has made Carved standout from the competition over the years and one of the thinnest designs we’ve seen to date. In fact, these new Carved wireless chargers are said to be the “thinnest in the world.” After a successful Kickstarter campaign, these Qi pads are now up for pre-order with a special launch day discount. Hit the jump for more details.

Carved enters the wireless charging market

While there are plenty of Qi wireless chargers on the market, it can be pretty difficult for manufacturers to stand out from the competition. Carved is looking to set itself apart in a few ways. One of which is continuing to lean on its gorgeous wood casings instead of those ugly plastic shells we’ve become accustomed to over the years.

Another way Carved is differentiating itself is with an impossibly thin design thanks to some interesting engineering. Particularly, Carved has moved all of the necessary components out of the charging pad itself and over to the plug, leaving just the coil to be wrapped with wood and aluminum. That’s how the Carved wireless charger became labeled the “thinnest in the world.”

Carved is promising fast charging for all of the latest devices on the market today at 10W. Here’s how Carved describes its latest accessory:

Impossibly thin, 15W Fast Charging, Qi compatible, works with your case, 1 of a kind Wood+Resin top. The miracle behind the thickness (or lack thereof) is a simple little trick. Most of the necessary electronics have been moved into the end of the plug. That’s also where the activity LED is.

Pre-order information

After a successful crowdfunding campaign that saw them raise over $100,000, Carved has now moved into an official pre-order stage. Currently, a $10 commitment is required to get a pre-order secured. Carved will then ship orders in November when the balance will be due, bringing your order total to $59.

9to5Toys’ Take

Overall, you’re going to pay more here than other options on the market today from Anker and various manufacturers. But there’s no denying two things that Carved has nailed here. The ultra-thin design and beautiful casing are two features that you’re not going to see on many other competitors out there.

Source: Carved

