BeatsX wireless headphones with Apple’s W1 chip $70, today only (Reg. $100)

Today only, Woot offers the BeatsX Wireless Headphones for $69.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $100 at Amazon, today’s deal is best we can find by at least $20 from trusted retailers and a match of our previous mention. BeatsX feature Apple’s W1 wireless chip, magnetic earbuds, Lightning charging and more. Great for workouts and those not ready to shell out significantly more cash for the latest AirPods. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 1,000 Best Buy reviewers.

Prefer a lower-cost alternative to the latest AirPods? Save an extra $10 and opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. You will miss out on deep iOS integration and “Hey, Siri” support, but there’s still a lot to like here. Check out my review for additional details.

BeatsX Wireless Headphones features:

Take calls, control your music and activate Siri with remotetalk. Connect via class 1 Bluetooth with your device for wireless listening. Inline volume control

Variety of Eartip options offer personalized comfort and secure-fit wingtips provide stability.

Magnetic ear buds keep your earphones tangle-free and easily Coil up for compact portability.

Comes with beats earphones, removable secure-fit wingtips, ear tips with four size options, Lightning to USB-A charging cable and quick Start guide.

