Garmin’s vívoactive 3 Music GPS Smartwatch gets 20% discount down to $200

Amazon is offering the Garmin vívoactive 3 Music GPS Smartwatch for $199.99 shipped. Typically you’ll find it selling for $250 at Best Buy, Garmin direct, and Walmart, with today’s offer saving you 20%. It matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low and is only the second time we’ve seen it at this price point. Garmin’s vívoactive 3 touts the usual roster of fitness tracking capabilities, like heart rate monitoring and more. Living up to the Music namesake, this model can also store up to 500 songs for rocking out while on the trail. And since this is a smartwatch, you’ll also enjoy notifications from your iOS or Android device. Battery life clocks in at up to seven days per charge. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 230 customers and you can learn more by reading our release coverage.

For comparison, the standard version of Garmin’s vívoactive 3 smartwatch will run you $226 right now at Amazon. So for $26 less, you’re getting plenty of additional functionality. Though if you can live without the same rugged design and just want to track fitness progress, Fitbit Charge 3 will only set you back $140 at Amazon. Absent here is GPS tracking, among other features, but that comes with a $60 pricing difference.

Rather strap on a wearable with deeper iPhone integration instead? You’re in luck, as right now we’re seeing a rare up to $106 discount on Nike+ Apple Watch Series 4 models.

Garmin vívoactive 3 Music GPS Smartwatch features:

Modernize your wrist with this Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music smartwatch. It provides fast and convenient wireless listening without the use of a phone thanks to ample music storage and Bluetooth capabilities. This Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music smartwatch has more than 15 preloaded fitness apps to help track your goals and get you moving.

