After unveiling the official release date just a few days ago, Sony is now offering some notable deals on official The Last of Us merch. Specially designed for the latest entry in the series, all of the TLOU II t-shirts, hats, hoodies and other merchandise is now an additional 20% off using code OUTBREAK at checkout. Head below for more details.

Sure you can find all sorts of The Last of Us branded gear on Amazon from third-party sellers and manufacturers, but today we are taking a look at official The Last of Us merch deals directly from the PlayStation Gear store.

Official The Last of Us Merch Deals:

While you really can’t go wrong here, one standout is The Last of Us Part II Bar Logo Tee which will drop down to $23.16 after you apply the code above. Shipping is free on orders over $80 on the PlayStation Gear Store. Regularly $29, we very rarely see deals on the official merchandise from Sony, so be sure to jump on this while you can. It is a combed, ringspun pure-cotton fine jersey tee with a rib-knit collar. The black and screen printed design also been pre-laundered to avoid shrinkage.

Outside of today’s official The Last of Us merch sale, you’ll want to go feast your eyes on the new TLOU II footage right here. That early 2020 release date is going to come around faster than it seems, and you can tie yourself over with next month’s PS Plus freebies. Sony has already unveiled October’s games with MLB The Show 2019 and The Last of Us Remastered for PS4. So make sure your PS Plus subscription is in order, grab yourself an official The Last of Us tee and jump back into the original game until the sequel hits in February.

The Last of Us Part II Bar Logo Tee:

Kick around in laid-back, casual style. This combed, ringspun pure-cotton fine jersey tee is laundered to help reduce shrinkage. Finished off with a rib knit collar. Sideseamed. Black. Screenprinted artwork.

