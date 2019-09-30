Jared Thomas Goff is an American football quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams and has just launched his second collaboration with Banana Republic. In April, we covered his first collection with an array of Core Temp products for added comfort. This new line was designed to be versatile and Goff gives examples that these clothes are great for golf outings, cannon balls into the pool, casual outings, and more. There are 63 items in his lineup and prices range from $17 to $398. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from Jared Goff’s new collection.

“Jared’s confident personal style allowed us to feature the range of our most iconic products in a new way,” says Banana Republic Chief Marketing Officer Mary Alderete. “This new campaign may be unexpected for the brand in that it’s built around social media memes, which is disruptive for the fashion category. It’s exciting to push the media mix in ways that are most relevant to Jared’s fans and our customers who want to see how Banana Republic pieces work in Jared’s lifestyle – and in this case, with a comic twist.”

Fall Layers

One of our top picks from this line is the men’s Vegan Suede Trucker Jacket. This style features an olive coloring, which is great for fall and the suede detailing is very trendy. Plus, it can also be dressed up or down seamlessly with jeans, khakis or dress pants alike. You can pick up this timeless jacket that’s priced at $198.

Another standout from this collection is the men’s French Terry Half-Zip Sweatshirt that’s priced at $70. I personally love quarter-zip pullovers for men because they are so versatile. They look great paired with dress shirts, flannels, t-shirts, under vests or jackets, and more. This pullover was also washed for extra softness and it’s available in three color options.

Everyday Jeans

The men’s Slim Luxe Traveler Jeans will become a go-to in your wardrobe. These jeans were designed to be lightweight, as well as comfortable with built-in stretch and a soft buttery material. I also think that its medium wash is very practical as everyday wear. Banana Republic’s Traveler Collection was made to be worn on flights and still look polished by the end of the day. This style is priced at $128 and has a perfect hem to roll.

Cold Weather Boots

Finally, the Arley Leather Work Boots are very stylish and great for the upcoming cool weather. Best of all, they feature a breathable cushioning that wicks away moisture for added comfort. It also has a ridgid outsole that promotes traction, in case you run into bad weather. These boots are priced at $178 and its leather will age beautifully.

Which piece from the Banana Republic x Jared Goff collection is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our guide to the best men’s boots for fall under $75.

