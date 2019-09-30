Bop-It! whip it, and sing it next game night, now just $8 (Reg. up to $20)

Amazon is offering the Bop-It! Game for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Target. Regularly up to $20 or so, it has sold for closer to $12 at Amazon over the last few months and is now at one of the best prices we have tracked. This is the updated version from 2017 with a series of enhancements including 10 new moves (whip it, cradle it, and sing it, etc.). This one can be played solo or as a group on game night. You will need some batteries but it does include a “demo” set. Currently an Amazon best-seller, it carries a 4+ star rating from over 470 customers. More details below.

It’s hard to go wrong at just $8, but you could use your savings towards. This 8-pack from AmazonBasics will run you less than $3.50 Prime shipped and ensure you’re ready to go on game night. Alternatively, we also have Hasbro’s 3 x 3 Rubik’s Cube on sale for just $3.50 right now.

Bop-It! Game:

Updated with 10 fun moves, including whip it, cradle it, and sing it

3 exciting modes

Each mode offers solo or group play

Includes Bop It! game unit and instructions.

3 x 1.5V AAA alkaline batteries required. Demo batteries included

