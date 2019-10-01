Protect your AirPods with this $5 silicone case at a new all-time low

Satilog Official (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its silicone AirPods case for $5.01 Prime shipped in a variety of colors. It typically goes for $8 with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. This nifty AirPods case will add an extra level of protection in your choice of various colors. Offers a 360-degree design, with the added bonus of keeping your case scratch-free in most instances if you suffer a drop or tumble. Note: not compatible with the wireless charging case. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 1,500 Amazon reviewers.

Today’s deal is particularly notable as you won’t find many AirPod cases in the $5 range over at Amazon. This model sells for slightly less in a handful of other colors, but largely this is about as good as it gets here.

If you’re looking for something truly premium, consider checking out Nomad’s leather option that launched last year.

Satilog AirPods Case features:

HIGH PREMIUM SILICONE: Airpods case is made of food grade silicone material, which is different from other ordinary silicone case. Even if it is used for a long time, it is still comfortable and does not age.

360°FULL PROTECTIVE: Airpods case use the latest one-piece molding process and micro-matte technology on the surface, leaving no fingerprints,anti-fall and 100% dust-proof,which can be washed quickly.

PERFECT FOR YOUR AIRPODS: The newly upgraded fitting technology, without gaps, and the bottom dust plug design, which is a wonderful design that is more convenient for your life, whether you are traveling or in sports.

