Save over 37% on Klipsch’s Quintet IV 5-Speaker Home Theater System at $188

Today only, Newegg offers the Klipsch Quintet IV Home Theater Speaker System for $187.99 shipped. Usually selling for $300, it hasn’t ever dropped below $295 at Amazon and today’s offer is the best discount we’ve tracked in 2019. This home theater system is comprised of four satellite speakers alongside a center-channel speaker for a room-filling setup. Klipsch has paired its AcoustiComp and Tractrix horn technology to accomplish “crisp, clear and uncompromising sound quality” in a small package. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Today’s featured deal is a notable way to upgrade an existing home theater setup with higher fidelity surround sound. But if you don’t already have an AV receiver in your kit, you’ll be better off going with Logitech’s Z506 Home Theater Speaker System at $100 instead. This system has a variety of I/O connections for integrating with an existing setup and will surely provide a more immersive audio experience than your TV’s built-in speakers.

Plus, don’t forget we’re still seeing the Alexa-enabled Bose SoundTouch 300 Soundbar at $449 (Reg. $699).

Klipsch Quintet IV Speaker System features:

Don’t let its small size fool you — this Klipsch® five-speaker system delivers rich, accurate sound to make all your favorite movies, tunes, and video games more enjoyable. It boasts many of the same technologies and design principles Klipsch uses in their larger Reference Series speakers, so you’ll hear distinctive, dynamic sound.

