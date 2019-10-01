Don’t pay full price for movie tickets: $25 Regal Gift Card for $20

Newegg is now offering a $25 Regal Entertainment Gift Card for $20 with free email delivery. You’re looking at most 48 hours for delivery but it’s usually more like “minutes” after purchasing. If you plan on visiting one of the many Regal theaters you’ll find nationwide, you might as well do it at up to 20% off. It will work on both movie tickets and at the concession stands. More details below.

Prefer to stay at home and watch your movies? We have loads of discounts for you too. You’ll find a large selection of price drops on iTunes right now including iconic films from $7, the $1 rental of the week and more. But if you prefer Blu-rays still, you’ll find a collection of options starting from $7 right here including E.T., Wizard of Oz, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and more.

Here’s everything you need to know about Regal Unlimited which offers limitless movie watching from $18 per month.

Regal Entertainment Gift Card:

Your use of this gift card constitutes acceptance of the following terms and conditions. This gift card may only be used at participating Regal Entertainment Group theaters. This gift card is redeemable towards admission tickets and concession purchases. It cannot be redeemed for cash unless required by law.

