E.T. in 4K is down to just $10, Wizard of Oz 4K for $20, more Blu-ray from $7

Amazon is offering E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial on 4K Blu-ray for $10 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart. Note: Those who order from Amazon will expect a 1-2 month delivery delay, but enjoy a locked-in discounted price. This is down 33% from its normal going rate and marks a new low that we’ve tracked historically. E.T. is a cult classic when it comes to sci-fi movies about otherworldly visitors. This version of the movie has been remastered into 4K resolution with bonuses and extras that have never been seen before. Plus, it includes a digital copy, so you can watch E.T. with family and friends anywhere you go. Rated 4.7/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller.

For those who prefer to buy digital movies, Apple has you covered. Check out the latest iTunes sale which delivers the Star Wars six-movie collection for $80, the entire Friends series is down to $30, Finding Nemo for $15, and a ton of other bundles with prices starting at just $10. Also, don’t forget about Microsoft’s Ultimate Movie Collection sale with prices starting at $13. Whatever you decide, be sure to configure Movies Anywhere to share your new digital licenses with all movie streaming services.

After a gentle alien becomes stranded on Earth, the being is discovered and befriended by a young boy named Elliott. Bringing the extraterrestrial into his suburban California house, Elliott introduces E.T., as the alien is dubbed, to his brother and his little sister, Gertie, and the children decide to keep its existence a secret. Soon, however, E.T. falls ill, resulting in government intervention and a dire situation for both Elliott and the alien.

