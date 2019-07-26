We’ve seen a few movie-watching subscriptions come and go. MoviePass was one of the first but has struggled throughout its life. Shortly thereafter, AMC came to the plate with its Stubs A-List service that runs around $20 per month for three movies a week. Now Regal just took Stubs A-List up a notch with its Regal Unlimited service, which was rumored to come into fruition last month. Starting at $18 per month, with Regal Unlimited you can watch “as many movies as you want, as many times as you want, whenever you want, wherever you want.”

Regal Unlimited offers truly unlimited movie watching

Regal Unlimited aims to offer what MoviePass couldn’t: truly unlimited movies. But Regal goes even further than MoviePass. According to the Regal Unlimited website, the service offers “endless movie tickets, all day, every day.” From what we can see from the FAQs and website, there is no limit to how many movies you can see through Regal Unlimited. The only limitation here is you can only have three movies pending in your account for future watching. However, if you have three movies pending in your account, you can still visit a Regal theater to see a flick day-of, but you just can’t purchase it through the app.

Unlimited does have some limits

Though you can see as many movies as you want, the types of movies you see are kinda limited. Your subscription offers you the ability to see all the 2D movies you can watch. If you want to see a ScreenX, 4DX, IMAX, RPX, 3D, or VIP movie, however, a surcharge of $1.50 to $3 will apply per ticket. These are the only additional fees you could incur with this service, however. And if you choose to only see 2D movies, you’ll never be charged anything additional.

There are also three tiers of Regal’s service. The base tier, which is $18 per month, gives you unlimited standard format movies at “more than 200 select Regal theaters nationwide”. Regal Unlimited Plus is $21 a month, and gives you access to 400 theaters. Regal Unlimited All Access is $23.50 per month, and grants you the ability to visit all of the 550+ Regal theaters across the entire country.

Unlimited movies aren’t all you’ll get

On top of the movie discounts, you’ll enjoy no blackout dates, a free large popcorn and soft drink on your birthday, 10% off all food and non-alcoholic drink purchases, and the ability to be the first to see new movies with Regal Unlimited screenings.

9to5Toys’ take

If you’re closer to a Regal theater than an AMC, this is a must-join program for movie watchers. You can see as many films as possible for one fixed price, and that’s something that even AMC’s A-List can’t match. If you’re looking for other ways to save at the theater, on top of Regal Unlimited, check out our guide on the best ways to save at the movies this summer.

