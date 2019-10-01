Scuf Gaming’s Vantage controller is essentially the pro PlayStation controller Sony never made. Boasting a series of customizable parts and loads of extra buttons, it is among the best options out there for hardcore PS gamers. Today, the company is introducing the second generation Scuf Vantage 2 with a series of enhancements across the board as well as a special Edition Modern Warfare model. Head below for everything.

The Vantage is one of the best pro PlayStation controllers out there, and it just got even better with version 2. The debut version released back in 2018 and has since become a favorite among those looking for that Xbox Elite experience on PlayStation. Although, Scuf has released its version of the Elite controller for Xbox in the meantime as well.

Scuf’s New Pro PlayStation Controller:

You’re looking at most of the features found on the Elite controller and then some with this new pro PlayStation controller. Customizable thumbsticks, 4x interchangeable back paddle controls, a removable vibration module, and a pair of removable side action (SAX) buttons are just a few of the standout features here.

The top-mounted trigger button throw is also adjustable (hair triggers and trigger stops) so you can get just the right amount of push for sniping down your enemies. Beyond that, Scuf has implemented improved haptic feedback throughout, the back-mounted hand grip and a new USB connection system.

There is also a free configuration companion app for the new pro PlayStation controller. From there, you’ll be able to make all of the fine-tuning adjustments we just mentioned including trigger throw/sensitivity, button mapping, thumbstick dead zones tracking and controller profile presets for immediate recall and the like. The Vantage 2 works with PC as well, and you’ll find additional setup controls in the app for that as well.

Pricing:

The new SCUF Vantage 2 pro PlayStation controller looks pretty fantastic, and it’s not cheap. The wired model starts at $170 while a Bluetooth version will run you $200. But if you want that Special Edition Modern Warfare version seen above, you’re going to have to fork out $220. The MW variant ships with specially themed parts and an in-game charm. All versions are up for pre-order now and are expected to begin shipping in mid-October.

9to5Toys’ Take:

The price tag might be a bit much for some gamers to swallow, especially considering a DualShock 4 is no more than $50 and a great controller at that. However, an Elite controller from Microsoft goes for about $180 as well so the pricing here isn’t unheard of. Scuf is a much smaller outfit than Microsoft, so being able to offer such a comparable product at nearly the same price isn’t a bad thing at all.

