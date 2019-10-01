Sabrent’s versatile Mac Mini Mount drops to $13 at Amazon for the first time

Amazon is offering the Sabrent Mac Mini VESA/Wall/Under Desk Mount for $12.99 shipped. That’s 15% off the typical rate there and is the first Amazon price drop we’ve tracked. This versatile mount features a silver powder coating to protect your Mac mini from scratches and scuffs. Its design is open along the back, providing easy access to buttons, ports, and slots. Screws and drywall anchors come in the box, helping you get the job done with no other accessories required. Rated 4.5/5 stars. For installation tips, be sure to swing by our guide. Oh, and don’t forget that we also spotted a discount on Sabrent’s aluminum USB 3.0 hub.

If you wear headphones while at your desk, consider picking up this under desk hanger for $9. It attaches to most desks easily thanks to the inclusion of 3M sticky adhesive along with a screw. This mount can hold two pairs of headphones. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Sabrent Mac Mini Mount features:

Mount easily and securely your Mac mini.

Allows full access to power button, output jacks, and cables.

Silver powder coating helps protect your Mac Mini from scratches or damage.

Compatible with Unibody Mac Mini.

Screws, drywall anchors, and easy installation instructions included.

