A brand new GameStop Deal of the Day program has just launched. While the national retailer has all kinds of deals on a regular basis, it is now offering a specific collection of daily deals, sort of. Any avid 9to5Toys reader will know how amazing these kinds of daily discounts are from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot and others, so it might be a good idea to keep an eye on what GameStop has to offer as we move towards the holidays. Especially considering it has already dished out a noteworthy price drop on day one. Head below for all the details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

GameStop Deal of the Day program:

The GameStop Deal of the Day program isn’t quite what it sounds like. Yes there will be a revolving selection of random goodies on sale, but not every single day. As of right now, it appears as though these deals will only be available for a 24-hour period on Wednesdays and Saturdays. It also looks as though they will only be available online and not in-stores.

In fact, we already spotted and posted one of the deals from today’s offerings. The Monopoly Overwatch Collector’s Edition which is regularly $50 at Amazon and elsewhere is available for just $20 today. So clearly the GameStop Deal of the Day promotions will also include more than just games and will, at least some of the time, be deep enough to hit the 9to5Toys feed. Nice!

More Details:

It’s hard to say how long this program will last, or if it’s directly tied to unloading stock in light of massive store closures nationwide. But either way, it looks like there will be even more deals coming from GameStop in the coming months, and on a much more regular basis at that.

You can browse through all of the GameStop Deal of the Day offers right here and be sure to hit up this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals.

GameStop Deals of the Day program – Every Wednesday and Saturday. Deals available online only and for a 24 hour time period. More details right here.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!