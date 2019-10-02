Huge price drop on Monopoly Overwatch Collector’s Edition, now $20 (Reg. $50)

GameStop is now offering the Monopoly Gamer: Overwatch Collector’s Edition board game for $19.99. Receive free shipping in orders over $35; otherwise a $5 delivery fee will apply. Or just opt for in-store pickup. Regularly $50, it still fetches as much at Amazon where it has never dropped below $46 or so. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and one of the best we have tracked historically. With the recent announcement of Overwatch for Nintendo Switch, now is a perfect time to jump back in the work of Blizzard’s popular hero shooter. This version of the classic is part of the Monopoly Gamer Editions collection which tweaks the familiar formula with game-themed tokens, rules and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

While we are talking Overwatch, you’ll find some great deals on the official LEGO kits right here as well as the hardcover cookbook at the Amazon all-time low. But if you’re not the most hardcore Overwatch fan out there, check out some the Mario Monopoly sets instead. The Mario Gamer Edition and Mario Kart variants are both listed at just over $12 Prime shipped right now and carry 4+ star ratings from hundreds.

You’ll also want to hit up our launch coverage for the new Sonic the Hedgehog Monopoly set. And we have Hasbro’s Mouse Trap board game for just $8.50 right now.

Monopoly Gamer: Overwatch Collector’s Edition:

It’s the Monopoly game for players of the Overwatch video game. In the board game, each player drafts a team of 3 including a group leader, and then they battle for the high score to win! Players earn points by moving around the board capturing objectives and collecting loot boxes. The Monopoly Overwatch Collector’s Edition features a premium box and Game Guide for true fans of Overwatch.

