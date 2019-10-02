Today’s Best Game Deals: Pokemon Let’s Go $30, Rare Replay $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! for $29.99 shipped on Nintendo Switch. Regularly up to $60, this is one of the best prices we have tracked and matching the Amazon all-time low. It is currently on sale for $45 at Best Buy and up at $60 on the eShop, for comparison. Unfortunately the Pikachu version is still up at $44 or so, but we will update this post if the price drops throughout the day. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Rare Replay, Devil May Cry 5, Vampyr, Rare Replay, Mega Man 11, Red Dead Redemption GOTY and more.
More game/console deals:
- Devil May Cry 5 from $35 (Reg. $50+) | Amazon
- Vampyr $20 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Rare Replay $15 (Reg. $30) | Microsoft
- Crackdown 3 $12 (Reg. $30) | Microsoft
- Sunset Overdrive $8 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice $15 (Reg. $30) | Microsoft
- Red Dead Redemption GOTY $8 (Reg. $20) | Walmart
- Mega Man 11 $16 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Cuphead on Switch $16 (Reg. $20) | eShop
- Titanfall 2 $5 (Reg. $20) | Walmart
- Civilization VI Switch $30 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Katamari Damacy REROLL $20 (Reg. $30) | GameStop
- Tembo: The Badass Elephant FREE (Reg. $15) | Microsoft
- Live Gold/Game Pass Ultimate members only
- Bastion $3 (Reg. $15) | eShop
- Mario & Sonic Olympic Games $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Releases November 5th
- Code Vein $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- PS4 Pro Death Stranding LE $400 (Releases Nov. 8th)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Plus $10 Prime member credit
- Releases October 4th
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
