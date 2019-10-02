Today’s Best Game Deals: Pokemon Let’s Go $30, Rare Replay $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! for $29.99 shipped on Nintendo Switch. Regularly up to $60, this is one of the best prices we have tracked and matching the Amazon all-time low. It is currently on sale for $45 at Best Buy and up at $60 on the eShop, for comparison. Unfortunately the Pikachu version is still up at $44 or so, but we will update this post if the price drops throughout the day. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Rare Replay, Devil May Cry 5, Vampyr, Rare Replay, Mega Man 11, Red Dead Redemption GOTY and more.

