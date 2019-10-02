Official iPhone 11 Pro Max Leather Cases see 20% discount to $40

Target offers Apple’s official iPhone 11 Pro Max Leather Case in Saddle Brown or Black for $39.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $49 at most retailers including Amazon. Today’s deal is a match of the best price we’ve seen. Made from “specially tanned and finished European leather”, Apple’s official iPhone cases are known to develop a special patina over time. Includes aluminum-machined buttons on the side for access to volume control, and more.

Working with an iPhone 11 Pro? Apple’s leather cases are on sale for that model as well. Check out our coverage on this 20% price drop over at Amazon.

Those looking to save further on an iPhone 11 Pro Max will want to consider this clear case option from Spigen. Clip the on-page coupon to drop the price down to $9, which is amongst the best we’ve seen to date.

iPhone 11 Pro case features:

They’re made from specially tanned and finished European leather, so the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time.

The machined aluminum buttons match the finish of your leather case, while a microfiber lining inside helps protect your iPhone.

And you can keep it on all the time, even when you’re charging wirelessly.

Just like every Apple-designed case, it’s put through thousands of hours of testing throughout the design and manufacturing process.

So not only does it look great, it’s built to protect your iPhone from scratches and drops.

