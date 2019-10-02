Smartphone Accessories: OontZ Angle 3 Ultra Bluetooth Speaker $32, more

- Oct. 2nd 2019 10:35 am ET

Cambridge Soundworks (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers the OontZ Angle 3 Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $31.99 shipped. Usually selling for $40, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and is the best we’ve seen in months. For comparison, it comes within $2 of the 2019 Amazon low. Featuring a 14W internal speaker system, this IPX6 splashproof Bluetooth speaker can pump out the tunes for up to 20 hours on a single charge. You’ll also be able to pair two of the Angle 3 Ultra together in order to listen to stereo audio. With nearly 5,000 shoppers having left a review, it carries a 4.3/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

  • Official iPhone 11 Pro Max Leather Cases see 20% discount to $40
  • Sabrent 30W USB Wall Charger: $13 (Reg. $18) | Amazon 
  • SoundPEATS True Wireless Earbuds: $28 (Reg. $34) | Amazon 
  • Enjoy some of the best ANC headphones: Bose QC 35 SII now $224 (Reg. $349)
  • Spigen Thin Fit 360 iPhone XS Max Case: $18 (Reg. $25) | Amazon 
  • anccer iPhone 11 Pro Max Clear Case: $2 (Reg. $12) | Amazon 
    • w/ code SYYZO8YY
  • RAVPower 30-watt USB-C Wall Charger: $17 (Reg. $22) | Amazon
    • w/ code W3S9A6CX

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • RAVPower 7.5/10W Qi Charger + Adapter: $11 (Reg. $28) | Amazon
    • w/ code S3UMT7IH
  • Belkin 5,000mAh Power Bank: $15 (Reg. $30) | Amazon 
  • CHOETECH 10W Qi Charging Pad: $9 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code IUVYMALR

SUPERIOR SOUND QUALITY WITH RICH FULL BASS – Our digital audio processor pumps up the bass and enhances the clarity of the mids and highs; 14 Watts of power delivers surprisingly loud room filling volume from the dual precision stereo drivers and proprietary bass radiator; distortion-free stereo sound even at max volume – the perfect home speaker and travel speaker.

Wirelessly connect two OontZ Angle 3 ULTRA speakers together, one speaker plays left the channel and the other plays the right, for incredible stereo separation; set each speaker to play full stereo and place the speakers in different areas up to 100 unobstructed feet apart. To play the audio from a video, your TV or device needs to be connected to one of the OontZ Angle 3 ULTRA speakers using the 3.5mm audio cable; Speakers sold separately

