Smartphone Accessories: OontZ Angle 3 Ultra Bluetooth Speaker $32, more

Cambridge Soundworks (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers the OontZ Angle 3 Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $31.99 shipped. Usually selling for $40, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and is the best we’ve seen in months. For comparison, it comes within $2 of the 2019 Amazon low. Featuring a 14W internal speaker system, this IPX6 splashproof Bluetooth speaker can pump out the tunes for up to 20 hours on a single charge. You’ll also be able to pair two of the Angle 3 Ultra together in order to listen to stereo audio. With nearly 5,000 shoppers having left a review, it carries a 4.3/5 star rating.
SUPERIOR SOUND QUALITY WITH RICH FULL BASS – Our digital audio processor pumps up the bass and enhances the clarity of the mids and highs; 14 Watts of power delivers surprisingly loud room filling volume from the dual precision stereo drivers and proprietary bass radiator; distortion-free stereo sound even at max volume – the perfect home speaker and travel speaker.
Wirelessly connect two OontZ Angle 3 ULTRA speakers together, one speaker plays left the channel and the other plays the right, for incredible stereo separation; set each speaker to play full stereo and place the speakers in different areas up to 100 unobstructed feet apart. To play the audio from a video, your TV or device needs to be connected to one of the OontZ Angle 3 ULTRA speakers using the 3.5mm audio cable; Speakers sold separately
