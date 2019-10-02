Enjoy some of the best ANC headphones: Bose QC 35 SII now $224 (Reg. $349)

ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Bose Quiet Comfort 35 Series II Wireless Headphones in both colors for $224.36 shipped when promo code PRO39 is applied during checkout. Note: you must be logged into your account to apply this code. As a comparison, we typically see these headphones hold steady at $349 via Amazon and other retailers. Today’s deal is $1 less than our previous mention. I’ve been using the Bose QC 35s for a few years now, and I can whole-heartedly recommend this set. Features include three levels of noise-cancellation, up to 20-hours of battery life and more. A dedicated button delivers access to various voice assistants from Google and Apple. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Prefer a lower-cost alternative to these Bose headphones? Save nearly $150 and opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. You will miss out on deep iOS integration and “Hey, Siri” support, but there’s still a lot to like here. Check out my review for additional details.

Bose QC 35 SII Wireless Headphones feature:

Three levels of world-class noise cancellation for better listening experience in any environment

Alexa-enabled for voice access to music, information, and more

Noise-rejecting dual-microphone system for clear sound and voice pick-up

Balanced audio performance at any volume

Hassle-free Bluetooth pairing, personalized settings, access to future updates, and more through the Bose Connect app

