Arlo Ultra 4K 3-camera Security Bundle hits Amazon all-time low at $708.50

Amazon offers the Arlo Ultra 4K 3-Camera System for $708.48 shipped. That’s down from the usual $800 price tag at Best Buy and various other retailers. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low as well. As Arlo’s new high-end entry into the world of security cameras, the Ultra line offers 4K footage complete with HDR support. It sports a wire-free and weather-resistant design so that you can place them just about anywhere on your property. Other notable specs include “enhanced” night vision, noise-canceling technology, and auto-zoom. We found it to be more than suitable in our hands-on review as a top of the line option. Amazon customers mostly agree to date.

Those looking for a more affordable alternative should consider the 1080p Wyze Cam. Although it’s only rated for indoor use, it’s also a fraction of the cost and includes free cloud recording for 14 days. Learn more here.

And don’t miss our coverage of Arlo’s new Pro 3 system, which upgrades its popular security cameras with a host of new features.

Arlo Pro Ultra features:

Wire-free and weather-resistant design works with Alexa and includes one year of Arlo Smart Premier service with rolling three-day cloud recordings (up to 1 cameras).

4K & HDR – Zoom in to see sharp details with Arlo Ultra’s 4K & HDR advanced image quality technology

Enhanced night vision – See what’s lurking with color night vision allowing you to see video in color rather than traditional black and white

Integrated spotlight – Light up the night and ward off unwelcome guests using Arlo Ultra’s integrated spotlight

18 degree diagonal field of view – See more with a wider angle lens that has auto image correction reducing the fisheye effect

