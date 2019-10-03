Smartphone Accessories: mophie 10,000mAh Powerstation $51 (22% off), more

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the mophie 10,000mAh Powerstation power bank for $50.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Having originally fetched $100, we’ve been more recently seeing it selll for $65. Today’s offer is good for a 22% discount and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked this year. Featuring a 10,000mAh internal battery, mophie’s Powerstation sports a 2.4A USB port alongside a USB-C charging input. The entire package is wrapped in a space gray housing with aluminum finish. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Keep your smartphone or tablet fully charged with this mophie powerstation battery. It lets you charge two devices simultaneously at top speed and is able to fully charge up to three times before it needs to be recharged. The power indicator button on this mophie powerstation battery lets you know how much juice is left.

High-performance power concealed inside a sophisticated and sleek design make this the perfect accessory for any mobile lifestyle. 2.1A output and smart adaptive charging technology identify your connected device and always deliver the fastest, most efficient charging speeds available.