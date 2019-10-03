Save up to $150 on Nest Secure Alarm at $249, Yale Smart Lock $229, plus more

B&H currently offers the Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Pack for $249 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically selling for $399 at Best Buy, direct from Google as well as Home Depot. That’s good for a $150 discount, is $1 under our previous mention and one of the best we’ve seen all year. Expand your Assistant-enabled smart home with the Nest Secure Alarm System. Included is the base station alongside two entry sensors as well as two Nest Tags for arming and disarming the system with ease. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 150 customers. Learn more here. Head below for more Nest deals.

Also on sale today, B&H is discounting the Nest X Yale Smart Lock with Nest Connect to $229 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. That’s $50 off the going rate and the best we’ve seen in several months. This smart lock is an ideal Nest Hub companion and brings protection to your Assistant-based smart home. The bundled Nest Connect introduces Wi-Fi integration, allowing you to control the lock from anywhere. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,000 shoppers.

Plus, don’t forget that we’re seeing both the indoor and outdoor versions of Google’s Nest Cam on sale for $149 each. Down from their usual $199 price tags, both are at some of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. Regardless of which model you pick, there’s full 1080p feeds and two-way communication. Though the outdoor version brings an entirely weather-resistant design into the mix.

Lastly, don’t forget that you can score two Nest Protect Smoke and CO monitors for $190.50 (Reg. $238).

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!