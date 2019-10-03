Nintendo Labo Kits are down to $30 today: Variety and Robot (Reg. up to $50)

For today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering some notable deals on Labo Kits for Nintendo Switch. Both the Nintendo Labo Robot and Variety Kits are now on sale for $29.99 each with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. Originally $60 and $70, they sell for closer to $40 and $50 on Amazon right now. Today’s deal is within $5 of the all-time low and the current best we can find. The Variety Kit, for example, provides players with loads of new ways to experience Switch from an RC car to a Toy-Con fishing rod and even a Motorbike you can play Mario Kart with. You’ll find all the details in our hands-on review. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

A perfect add-on for any Labo set is the official Nintendo Customization Kit. It includes stickers, tape, stencils and more to personalize your Toy-Con creations. It starts around $9 Prime shipped at Amazon and is on sale for $6.99 via the Best Buy eBay store, down from the regular $10.

While we are talking Labo, go check out our hands-on reviews for the Vehicle Kit and the Nintendo Labo VR Kit.

Nintendo Labo Variety Kit:

Make two Toy-Con RC Cars, a Fishing Rod, a Motorbike, a House, and a Piano using engineered, pre-cut cardboard sheets and fun, interactive instructions. Then, Play! Steer the RC Car, reel in fish from the ocean, drive your Motorbike, interact with a creature in the House, and play tunes on the Piano. Then, discover how it all comes to life with Nintendo Switch™ technology and, in Toy-Con Garage, invent new ways to play! Grab your own markers, stickers, and more to customize your Toy-Con creations.

