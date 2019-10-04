Horror lies ahead in Apple’s weekend movie sale from $1

- Oct. 4th 2019 9:02 am ET

0

Apple is rolling into the weekend with a new $5 horror movie sale featuring a wide range of old and newer titles. Many of which are also currently available as $1 rentals. Either way, you’d expect to pay at least $10 and upwards of $20 at competing services for these titles. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

Apple’s horror movie sale keeps the weekend scary

Don’t forget, many of these titles are also available as $1 rentals this weekend if you’re not ready to shell out more cash for full ownership. Swing by our coverage of Tuesday’s Apple movie sale for even more deals on various genres and bundles.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp