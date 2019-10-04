Horror lies ahead in Apple’s weekend movie sale from $1

Apple is rolling into the weekend with a new $5 horror movie sale featuring a wide range of old and newer titles. Many of which are also currently available as $1 rentals. Either way, you’d expect to pay at least $10 and upwards of $20 at competing services for these titles. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

Apple’s horror movie sale keeps the weekend scary

Don’t forget, many of these titles are also available as $1 rentals this weekend if you’re not ready to shell out more cash for full ownership. Swing by our coverage of Tuesday’s Apple movie sale for even more deals on various genres and bundles.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!