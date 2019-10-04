A pair of classic SEGA games are being remade for current generation consoles. Iconic arcade light gun games, House of the Dead and its sequel, are currently in the works at Forever Entertainment after the company made it official via its Twitter page. All the gory details are down below.

House of the Dead:

For the uninitiated, House of the Dead was initially created by SEGA and made its first debut in the arcades circa 1996. It was followed up by a sequel in 1998 known as The House of the Dead 2 that initially appeared in the arcades and later made its way to the cult favorite SEGA Dreamcast. House of the Dead was known at the time for being one of the first experiences of this kind with quick-moving zombies that kept you on your toes, something we are all too familiar with these days.

Classic SEGA Games for Modern Consoles:

The original game follows the story of the insane Dr. Roy Curien as he unleashes his horde of undead on the populace. Agents Thomas Rogan and “G” are called in take care of the whole mess in one of those extremely over-the-top horror stories. The sequel is much of the same as a fellow by the name of “Goldman initiates an undead outbreak in Venice.” Much like the film adaption done by Uwe Boll, the stories in these games are essentially the best kind of “B movie” horror camp you could ask for.

These classic SEGA games were played using light gun technology that has players shooting with plastic guns as zombies and other undead horrors lunged toward the screen for dinner. While someone with a Move-equipped PS4 setup could make use of similar tech, Forever Entertainment is going to have to get creative with these classics should they end up on multiple platforms.

Speaking of which, it is still unclear which platforms the new House of the Dead remakes will land on. Forever Entertainment’s official Twitter announcement doesn’t give as much to go on outside of the fact that we are going to need to wait for more details on pricing and platforms.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While previous rumors suggested the remakes would feature graphical updates as well as minor gameplay tweaks, we cannot confirm any of this as of yet. Forever Entertainment is already hard at work on cult hit Panzer Dragoon games. And if SEGA trusts them with remakes on that franchise, there’s no reason to think they aren’t capable of proper HOTD remakes too. Let’s hope the pricing reflects a simple tweak and port rather than a full remake from the ground up like the recent Link’s Awakening and that stellar Resident Evil 2 re-release.

