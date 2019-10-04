It’s officially Force Friday, and to celebrate, LEGO isn’t just launching its new The Rise of Skywalker kits, but also debuting two entirely new Star Wars BrickHeadz. On top of that, we see up to 20% off price cuts on several LEGO’s brand-new releases, as well as a notable Battle of Endor freebie. So be sure to head below for a first look at the new Kylo Ren and Sith Trooper figures, as well as the best ways to save.

LEGO surprises fans with two new Star Wars BrickHeadz

This year hasn’t been too kind to the BrickHeadz theme, but LEGO has been trying to make up for it with some festive debuts. Now, even more surprisingly, we’re getting two new figures straight out of The Rise of Skywalker. As the first BrickHeadz releases from the Star Wars theme this year, we’re getting a new Kylo Ren and Sith Trooper.

This marks the second time that the infamous Kylo Ren will appear in the blocky figure form. But this time, he’s wearing his Vader-inspired helmet. There’s also the Sith Trooper, which comes clad in the sleek red and black armor. Both Ren and the trooper feature plenty of new printed elements and live up to the usual hype that I associate with the BrickHeadz by and large. Right now, you can buy the two figures in a bundle for $19.99 direct from LEGO.

The Rise of Skywalker kits are now available

Alongside the new Star Wars BrickHeadz, the latest wave of LEGO creations from a galaxy far, far away are now available for purchase. You’ll find them direct from LEGO’s online storefront, as well as other retailers like Amazon, Target, and Walmart. Several of the kits are on sale, with up to 20% in savings to be had. Find the best offers down below.

LEGO Force Friday promotions

To help entice shoppers to grab the new releases from their storefront directly, LEGO has rolled out a few promotions. There are the expected double VIP points for Star Wars builds, which effectively equates to 10% back to spend on future purchases. Most notably, though, you’ll find an exclusive Battle of Endor miniature freebie. We saw something similar back in May the 4th with Hoth, and now LEGO is giving the same treatment to the Ewoks’ home moon. It comes free on orders over $75 and is slated to be available through Monday.

9to5toys’ Take:

First up, I have a comment on the new BrickHeadz. The blocky figures are a personal favorite of mine, and LEGO’s latest does not disappoint. The Sith Trooper is the highlight here, but Kylo isn’t half bad himself.

As for today’s Force Friday promotions, it’s fantastic to see some compelling offers from both LEGO and third-party retailers. While 20% off a selection of The Rise of Skywalker sets will be hard to pass up, LEGO’s exclusive Battle of Endor build is something that’s enough to sway collectors.

