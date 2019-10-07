Marshall’s Kilburn Steel Bluetooth Speaker is up to $100 off for today only

- Oct. 7th 2019 8:52 am ET

Reg. $200+ $150
Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Marshall Kilburn Steel Edition Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $149.99 shipped. Regularly up to $250 at Best Buy, this Kilburn speaker sells for closer to $185 at Amazon right now with today’s deal being the lowest price we can find. Just for comparison sake, the second generation Kilburns go for around $240 with a very similar spec list. Features include a 20+ hour battery life, a 2.1-channel system, a 62Hz – 20kHz frequency response range and that iconic Marshall styling. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the classic Marshall vibe and price is overkill for your portable audio needs, check out the OontZ Angle 3. It sells for just $26 shipped and carries a 4+ star rating from over 38,000 Amazon customers. It doesn’t pack quite as much power or battery life as the Marshall, but at a fraction of the price it might worth a closer look.

Looking for a speaker with some intelligence? The updated Echo Dot with Clock is on sale, alongside of a number of other new Amazon gear. You’ll also find Google Home Mini down at $24.50 right here.

Marshall Kilburn Steel Edition Bluetooth Speaker:

Relax while listening to sweet music through this Marshall Kilburn Steel Limited Edition speaker. Pair this device with a range of Bluetooth-enabled devices and listen to the stream of your favorite songs through two 0.75-inch speakers. The bass-reflex system of this Marshall Kilburn Steel Limited Edition speaker produces booming low-end tones at a maximum output of 100dB for your listening pleasure.

