Amazon is discounting a selection of its Echo speakers this morning, headlined by the Echo Show 5 Smart Display for $64.99 shipped. Usually selling for $90, today’s offer matches our previous mention and is the lowest non Prime-exclusive we’ve seen at Amazon. Echo Show brings the typical Alexa experience to a 5.5-inch screen. Not only will you be able to have Amazon’s voice assistant command smart home accessories, answer questions and the like, but also pull up camera feeds, watch videos, and more. Over 5,600 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. Head below for more Amazon Echo devices on sale from $20.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers its Echo Input in both colors for $19.99 Prime shipped. Typically selling for $35, today’s offer saves you 43% and matches the second best price we’ve seen to date at Amazon. With four built-in microphones, Echo Input allows you to bring Alexa and all of her smarts to just about any speaker. You’ll be able to take advantage of a 3.5mm input or Bluetooth connection, making it a versatile option for upgrading your favorite speaker with voice control. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

You’ll also be able to bring home the second generation Echo Plus for $119.99, which is on sale at Amazon and down from $150. That saves you 20% and is one of the best prices we’ve seen since Prime Day. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 5,000 shoppers.

Lastly, over at Woot we’re seeing the third generation Amazon Echo Dot on sale exclusively for Prime members at $24.99 shipped. While you’d usually pay $50, today’s offer beats Amazon’s direct sale price by $15 and is one of the lowest we’ve seen in months. It’s also the best discount since Amazon unveiled a whole host of new Alexa-enabled speakers, wearables, and other devices. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 62,900 customers.

Amazon Echo Show 5 features:

Echo Show 5 connects to Alexa to give you vivid visuals on a 5.5” screen with a crisp full sound—all in a compact design that fits in any room, in any home. See on-screen lyrics with Amazon Music. Set alarms and timers. Catch up on news highlights and movie trailers. Check weather and traffic as you head out in your new city.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!