Now that the cooler temperatures have started to settle in, it’s time to start thinking about your wardrobe. A flannel shirt is a wonderful option to help keep you warm and looking stylish during the fall season. Most storefronts have come out with an array of styles for men, which is why today we are doing the shopping for you and finding the best options that are under $50. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks for men.

J.Crew Factory Flannel Shirts

During the fall season, J.Crew Factory is a fabulous spot to check out deals. This year the retailer has an array of awesome flannel shirts for men. One of our favorite options is the Plaid Slim Flannel Workshirt that’s priced at just $35. I love the large checked pattern of this shirt and it’s available in both regular or slim sizes. However, this shirt also comes in eleven different plaid styles that are all very fashionable for this season.

Eddie Bauer

Did you know that all flannel shirts do not have to be plaid? Eddie Bauer’s Men’s Wild River Lightweight Flannel is a great option and comes in an array of color options. I also love that this flannel is lightweight, making it breathable and great to layer. It also has wrinkle-resistant material so you stay looking polished throughout the day. Best of all, this flannel shirt is priced at just $35.

L.L. Bean

One brand that’s known for its fall apparel is L.L. Bean. As for one of our favorite flannel options for fall, the Men’s Scotch Plaid Flannel Shirt in Traditional Fit is a must. It’s priced right under $50 and with over 2,700 reviews this shirt is rated 4.7/5 stars. I love the array of color options that this shirt has and the classic buttons on the collar.

L.L. Bean quotes, “For over 80 years, we’ve been making our authentic Scotch Plaid flannel shirts the way we always have: better than everyone else’s. Our exclusive flannel fabric is meticulously woven with longer-staple cotton, which means the individual cotton fibers are about one-quarter inch longer than short-staple fibers, making a huge difference in fabric strength and quality”.

American Eagle

Finally, American Eagle’s Seriously Soft Flannel Shirt is another spectacular option. This flannel shirt is a classic that will be a go-to in your wardrobe all fall long. This shirt will pair well with jeans or khaki pants alike and it has a curved hem that’s flattering. Best of all, it’s priced at just $30.

Which men’s flannel shirt was your favorite from this list? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our guide to the best fall boots for men that are all under $75.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!