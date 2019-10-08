Amazon is currently offering the LEGO DC Super Heroes App-enabled Batmobile for $76.35 shipped. Also at Walmart. That’s good for a 23% discount from the going rate at retailers like Target, is $2 under our previous mention and the best price we’ve seen to date at Amazon. This 321-piece set features a Bluetooth-enabled brick which pairs to your iPhone and a plethora of other devices. It allows you to drive the Batmobile thanks to the two built-in Power Function motors and measures over seven-inches long. So whether you’re fan of the Caped Crusader or a LEGO collector, this one is a must-have. Head below for more deals from $12.

Other notable LEGO deals at Amazon:

We’re also still seeing several of the new LEGO Star Wars kits on sale at Amazon as well as Walmart. You’re looking at the lowest prices yet across the the board. Learn more about the latest wave of creations from a galaxy far, far away right here.

Be sure to check out our hands-on review of the new Resistance A-Wing Starfighter, which we deemed the most value-packed Star Wars set of the year. Or get a first look at LEGO’s 2019 Holiday Toy Book.

L EGO App-enabled Batmobile features:

Speed to Gotham City crime scenes with the motorized LEGO DC Super Heroes 76112 App-Controlled Batmobile. This buildable car toy features 2 motors powered by a Bluetooth-controlled battery hub, an opening cockpit for Batman, 4-wheel drive and 2 dual stud shooters. Simply download the app to control the vehicle from your smartphone or tablet. This builders’ toy also includes a new-for-August-2018 Batman figure.

