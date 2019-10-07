LEGO’s 2019 Holiday Toy Book gives us a first look at exclusive sets and more

- Oct. 7th 2019 3:13 pm ET

Whether you’re ready or not, the holiday shopping season is right around the corner. LEGO is giving us an early reminder of that, as today we’re getting a look at the brand’s 2019 Holiday Toy Book. This year’s catalog comes packed with many of this year’s must-have kits, as well as festive highlights, new winter-themed creations, and more. Head below for a closer look at what to expect as we head into the holiday season.

Get a first look at LEGO’s holiday plans

This year, we’re getting a look at LEGO’s 2019 holiday toy book a bit earlier than usual. It’s nearly a week before the 2018 release, so the brand seems to be getting hype started a tad sooner here. What hasn’t changed this time around is the selection of highlighted creations.

Unlike the other quarterly LEGO catalog releases, 2019’s holiday toy book is packed to the brim with more significant, more eye-catching builds. In-between thousand-piece creations like the new Gingerbread House, Disney Train Station, and UCS Star Destroyer, you’ll find smaller stocking stuffer models.

Just like how we see annual Advent calendars, each year brings with it a new brick-built ornament. For 2019, that falls to LEGO’s new Toy Soldier kit, which is front and center for its holiday toy book here. Promotions for the upcoming shopping season are slim as of now, with the catalog only mentioning a free Frozen II creation when buying select Disney sets.

Other notable includes here fall to two-page spreads for new Star Wars, and Harry Potter releases. But it’s just not licensed themes that are getting the spotlight here, as LEGO Ideas creations are also featured alongside Creator Expert and Technic models.

All in all, LEGO seems to be letting its expansive lineup of sets do the talking this year. It’ll hopefully be saving the promotions and freebies for later on in the year as we get closer to Black Friday and the like. Get a look at what to expect from this year’s catalog down below.

LEGO Holiday Toy Book scans

Source: BFAds

