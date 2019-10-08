Earlier this morning, Tile announced a refreshed lineup of item finders. Now we’re seeing the first deals on these new releases, as Amazon is bundling a four-pack of the Tile Sticker Trackers with a third generation Echo Dot for $59.99 shipped. Usually you’d pay $100 for everything included here, with today’s offer marking the very first promotion we’ve seen. Tile’s new Sticker tracker features a 3M adhesive backing, which pairs with a waterproof design, three-year battery life and a 150-foot range. For those always losing remotes and the like, this new form-factor is a convenient way to locate missing items. Tile’s entire lineup of item finders are well-reviewed overall. Head below for another deal on Tile’s new Sticker trackers and more.

Also at Amazon, you’ll be able to bundle the Echo Dot with two Tile Stickers, the updated Slim and a Mate tracker for $69.99 shipped. This collection would usually set you back $119, with the Alexa speaker selling for $40 and the Tile Essentials kit fetching $70. Just like the lead deal, this is the first discount of any kind on the new debuts.

This bundle includes two of the aforementioned Sticker trackers, as well as Tile’s flagship Mate item finder. There’s also the company’s newly redesigned Slim, which is now perfect for fitting in your wallet.

And don’t forget that right now you can bring home a four-pack of Tile Mate and Slim Item Finders for $45 (Reg. $70).

Tile Sticker Item Finder features:

The new Tile sticker is the easiest tracking solution of all. Small and waterproof with an adhesive back and 3-year battery life, The sticker is ideal for busy individuals and families. Press the Tile sticker firmly onto the item you are sticking it to and allow the adhesive to bond before trying to pull it off. The adhesive should be fully cured in 24 hours after placement.

