It’s been a wild ride for Toys R Us over the last two years, as the brand shuttered its 180 stores and offered a massive fire sale of its inventory. In the time since a return has been teased in various forms but the future has primarily been unclear for the iconic giraffe and its storied history. Well, today, we’re getting some answers. Toys R Us powered Target is coming to stores and computers around the United States this holiday shopping season. The online storefront has officially reopened today with all the usual Target perks backing it up, including 5% off with REDcard and same-day pickup where available. On top of that, Toys R Us is opening a few experimental retail stores, too. Head below for all the details.

Re-born with the help of Target

Following the bankruptcy process, it was unclear exactly what would happen to Toys R Us in the future. The iconic brand has enjoyed a heavy dose of nostalgia from all corners of the United States, including this blog, over the last two years as we’ve mourned its demise. Now Toys R Us is slated to make a significant return thanks to a little help from Target.

Today’s announcement allows Toys R Us to be revived just in time for the busy and lucrative holiday shopping season. For Target, it’s yet another way to extend its reach as it looks to compete with Amazon, Walmart, and other significant players in this space.

How to shop at the new Toys R Us

When you hit the new Toys R Us website, you’ll be greeted by a familiar layout but an experience that is slightly different than you may remember. There will be the usual selection of toys, from big names like LEGO, L.O.L. Surprise!, and many others. However, at checkout, you’ll be pushed to over to Target’s shopping system where you can apply your REDcard and get the usual 5% discount.

Toys R Us is also opening two experimental retail locations in the United States. Houston, Texas, and Paramus, New Jersey, are each getting stores which will focus on “helping families make memories as they discover the hottest new toys in person.” No word yet if more of these locations will open over time.

As we roll into the holiday shopping season, you can expect to hear more from Toys R Us and Target. We hope to see the usual smattering of toy books, Black Friday ads, and more over the coming weeks.

Source: Target

