Amazon brings Apple’s iPad Air with Cellular back to all-time low at $579

Amazon offers Apple’s latest iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB in all colors for $579 shipped. Also at B&H for $1 more. That’s a $50 savings from the regular going rate and a match of the best we’ve seen at Amazon. Apple’s latest iPad Air sports a 10.5-inch Retina display, 8MP and 7MP cameras, and support for Apple Pencil. All of which is powered by the new A12 64-bit SoC processor. This is a great middle-ground between Apple’s larger and smaller iPads currently on the market.

Make the most of your savings today and grab a new case as well. This option is available in various colors and offers enough protection without adding too much bulk. It also sports sleep and wake functionality, so you can easily use it in tandem with your new iPad Air.

Looking for a smaller form-factor? Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad with Cellular is still $110 off at Amazon, bringing prices down to $349 shipped. Check out all the details right here.

Apple iPad Air features:

10.5-inch Retina Display with True Tone and wide Color

A12 Bionic chip

Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor and Apple Pay

8MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD Front camera

Stereo speakers

802.11ac Wi-Fi and Gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Lightning Connector for charging and accessories

iOS 12 with group FaceTime shared augmented reality experiences, screen time, and more

