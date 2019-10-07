Amazon brings Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Cellular down to new low with $110 off

Amazon offers Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular 32GB in gold for $349 shipped. You can upgrade to the 128GB model for $449. That’s a $110 savings from the regular going rate and a new all-time low on the 32GB configuration. Today’s deals are $31 less than our previous mention. Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad features an A10 Fusion chip, Touch ID, and 8MP camera. You can count on up to 10-hours of battery life, which will keep the content and creations flowing all day. Don’t forget, it also works with Apple Pencil.

Put your savings to work and grab a new case. This option from JETech starts at $10 and comes in a wide range of colors to match your style. It also includes automatic sleep and wake functionality, which is perfect for Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad.

Apple 9.7-inch iPad features:

9.7″ Multi-Touch Retina Display

2048 x 1536 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)

Apple A10 Fusion SoC & M10 Coprocessor

802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2

Front 1.2MP FaceTime HD Camera

Rear 8MP Camera

Apple Pencil Support (1st Gen)

Night Shift | Touch ID Sensor

Lightning Connector

iOS

