In a world dominated by Apple’s AirPods and a scourge of low-cost alternatives, releasing a successful pair of earbuds takes more than just impressive specs to stand out. Skullcandy is looking to put that sentiment to work with its latest release, the new Vert Clip-Anywhere Earbuds. Featuring up to 12 hours of battery life per charge and a unique modern design perfect for outdoor adventures, the sport headphones are now available for $80. More details down below.

Skullcandy has been going to work in Q3 of 2019 so far, having released its unique over-ear bone conduction headphones back in September. Now the company is looking to give outdoor adventures a new way to rock out while snowboarding or hiking.

For its Vert earbuds, Skullcandy is interestingly opting to keep the corded design around. And while that may seem a bit strange given the current trend of going entirely wireless, that’s the entire point of the company’s latest. Rather than building the battery, Bluetooth, and everything into two compact earbuds, Skullcandy is introducing a clip-on dial that pairs with the corded buds.

Vert’s dial-centric design houses just about all of the components of the earbud, alongside a volume control wheel, an extra-large button. Skullcandy notes that this design is glove-friendly, allowing those hitting the slopes to control music and the like without unsheathing your mitts.

Aside from just having a unique design, specs are equally as eye-catching here. You’ll enjoy IPX4 water-resistance, 12 hours of battery life, and rapid charge technology that provides two hours of listening from a 10-minute refueling session. There’s even built-in Tile tracking, in case you misplace them.

Skullcandy Vert pricing and availability

The latest from Skullcandy are now available for purchase, with the Very clip-anywhere earbuds retailing for $79.99 at its online storefront. Official listings will likely go up at other retailers like Amazon and Best Buy in the new future.

9to5Toys’ Take

As much as I love my AirPods, I wouldn’t even consider bringing them on a snowboarding trip. So I immediately see the appeal of something like Skullcandy’s Vert earbuds. It’s refreshing to see a new design enter in the sport headphones space, and even more enjoyable than the company has backed up its latest with impeccable stats to match.

I can certainly see these being purchased as a secondary pair of earbuds. While you may not reach for them at every occasion like one’s daily drivers, having Skullcandy Vert in your bag seemed like it’d be worth it for many.

