With Sony and Bose’s latest headphones often being hailed as the gold standard, it’s hard for many companies to compete. While Skullcandy is certainly well-known, its offerings can have a hard getting attention when compared with the big players. This could be in for a change however, thanks to the introduction of a new pair of over-ear bone conduction headphones that are seemingly without direct competition.

Skullcandy Crusher ANC: Headphones without competition

Skullcandy’s latest product is trying to go somewhere others have not. Its over-ear bone conduction headphones, dubbed Skullcandy Crusher ANC, offer a variety of noteworthy features. With Adjustable Sensory Bass, wearers are able to easily tweak their tunes’ depth.

This technology works in tandem with Skullcandy’s implementation of active noise cancellation which is identified by the company as playing ‘a critical role in keeping the broader bass range absolutely pure.’ To appease everyone’s unique tastes, Skullcandy’s bone conduction headphones sport a ‘Personal Sound’ feature that allows users to custom-tune audio using a companion smartphone app.

When it comes to battery life, Skullcandy Crusher ANC are ready to last for up to 24 hours. When caught without a charge, Rapid Charge tech is said to allow users to simply plug in for 10 minutes to receive three hours of playtime. One of the neatest features has be a built-in Tile tracker, which aims to help users more quickly locate misplaced or stolen headphones.

“Our Crusher ANC is without a peer in the market today,” says Jason Hodell, Chief Executive Officer of Skullcandy. “Improving on the famous sensory bass immersion of our industry-leading Crusher family, we have now added proprietary active noise cancellation and an industry-first personalization experience that no other headphone can match. You won’t just hear your music, you’ll feel it like never before.”

Pricing and availability

Skullcandy Crusher ANC are available starting today and can be found at Amazon, Best Buy, and Skullcandy.com. List price is $319.99, but Amazon and Best Buy have already undercut this by up to $20. Currently available colorways include Black and Deep Red. Beginning October 6, Best Buy will stock an exclusive Black/Tan colorway that will be identically priced, but a product listing has already shown up.

9to5Toys’ Take

Outside of a funny/scary name selection for bone conduction headphones, Skullcandy has seemingly knocked it out of the park with this release. We have yet to actually test the technology, but by beating big players to the punch, Skullcandy may end up getting a notable amount of brand recognition for shaking things up in a very-crowded market.

From 24-hour battery life to rapid charging and ambient mode to active noise cancellation, Skullcandy Crusher ANC clearly intend on going head-to-head with the likes of Sony and Bose. At $320, Skullcandy’s upcoming bone conduction headphones narrowly undercut the current ‘ANC king’ while delivering notable new tech, and that’s certainly worth some attention.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!