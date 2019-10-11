Apple Watch Series 4 up to $159 off as Amazon rolls out significant discounts

Amazon continues to roll out significant Apple Watch Series 4 discounts, now taking up to $159 off various models. Today’s deal is $30 better than our previous mention with the largest price drops coming on GPS + Cellular models. You’ll find notable deals on the entry-level configurations as well. Best Buy is still only taking $50 off.

If you’re not going with the latest Series 5 offering from Apple, today’s deal is certainly worth jumping on. Apple Watch delivers a complete redesign from Series 3 with a larger watch face and a water-resistant casing to 164-feet. Its OLED display is bright and colorful, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone.

Make sure to put your savings to work and grab a few extra Apple Watch bands. Our roundup of the best third-party options has a wide range of styles for just the right look. This $13 leather band is sure to fit most looks throughout the week. At that bargain price, you won’t be out too much money if it gets scratched up. We’re also still seeing a number of first-party Apple Watch bands on sale here from $22.

Apple Watch Series 4 features:

LTPO OLED Retina Touchscreen Display

Digital Crown with Haptic Feedback

Generate Your Own ECG

Fall Detection + SOS Emergency

Heart Rate Monitor with Notifications

Hands-Free Calling + Siri Integration

Built-In GPS, GLONASS, Galileo & QZSS

Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Wireless Technology

Water-Resistant up to 164′

