Amazon discounts official Apple Watch bands from $22.50 (Reg. $49+)

We’ve spotted various official Apple Watch bands on sale at Amazon today highlighted by the Sport Loop in Hibiscus for $22.52 Prime shipped. This is designed for 42 and 44mm Apple Watches. You’d typically pay $49 at Best Buy and other retailers. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Apple’s Sport Loop bands deliver a “soft, breathable, and lightweight” design thanks to its nylon build. This year, I went with a Sport Loop for the first time on my Apple Watch and have been very pleased with its build quality. Apple made it easy to find just the right fit with this fully-adjustable band. Hit the jump for more Apple Watch accessory deals.

We also spotted Apple’s official Sport silicone band for $23 at Amazon in Lavender. It also carries a $49 regular price. It’s made from a unique silicone material that is “durable and strong, yet surprisingly soft.” The white version is also currently being discounted, as well.

Finally, Apple’s official Milanese Loop band is still marked down to $86 from its original $149 price tag. Apple dropped the MSRP to $99 following last month’s keynote event. With a modern design and stainless steel build, Milanese Loop is arguably one of the most popular Apple Watch bands out there.

If today’s deals don’t fit your style, be sure to jump over to our roundup of the best third-party Apple Watch bands from $5 for even more options.

Apple Sport Loop band features:

Soft, breathable, and lightweight, the Sport Loop features a hook-and-loop fastener for quick and easy adjustment.

The double-layer nylon weave has dense loops on the skin side that provide soft cushioning while allowing moisture to escape.

On the reverse side, the attachment loops are securely anchored for superior durability.

